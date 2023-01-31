Jane Fonda says she’s “worried” about Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Barbarella’ remake

Jane Fonda is “worried” about what the Barbarella remake starring Sydney Sweeney will be like.

The Hollywood icon became a global sex symbol after featuring in the 1968 cult camp sci-fi classic. The film, produced by the Oscar-winning Dino De Laurentiis, cemented Fonda as a leading force in films in the Sixties.

The movie is now due to be rebooted by Sony Pictures, with Sweeney attached to take over Fonda’s leading role. Fonda was recently asked for her thoughts on the remake by The Hollywood Reporter, to which she replied: “I try not to [think about it].”

Explaining why she’s trying to put the film far from her mind, Fonda explained: “Because I worry about what it’s going to be.”

She added: “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to. But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

The new Barbarella has become Sweeney’s latest Sony Pictures project, with the actress set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in the studio’s adaptation of Marvel’s Madame Web. She’ll also star in The Registration, an adaptation of Madison Lawson’s thriller, for which Sony have also acquired the rights.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series, the original 1968 Barbarella was directed by Roger Vadim and starred Fonda. Although the film wasn’t a box office hit at the time, it went to garner cult status and is widely considered as one of Fonda’s most iconic roles.

Sweeney rose to A-list stardom following her acclaimed performances in HBO shows The White Lotus and Euphoria. This year, she earned Emmy nominations for her performances in both series.

Barbarella doesn’t have a release date at this time, nor does it have anyone attached to it in the directing chair.