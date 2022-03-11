Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner gives update on ‘Crying In H Mart’ movie

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner has shared an update on the film adaptation of her 2021 memoir, Crying In H Mart.

As announced in June last year, the musician is writing the screenplay for the film adaptation and the soundtrack under the moniker, Japanese Breakfast.

Speaking to Consequence about her progress on the film, Zauner said: “So I actually just finished the first draft of the screenplay.

Advertisement

“My producers really like it, so hopefully the revision process won’t be too brutal. And yeah, hopefully that will come out sometime in the next couple years. I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying In H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.”

Zauner’s memoir was developed from an essay she wrote for The New Yorker in August 2018, also titled Crying In H Mart. In the essay, Zauner reflected on growing up Korean-American, reconciling her identity following her mother’s cancer diagnosis and the grief she experienced following the loss of her mother.

Last month, Japanese Breakfast rescheduled their upcoming UK tour from March to October due to “lingering uncertainty” over COVID-related travel protocols. A number of shows across Europe were also cancelled.

“I am truly devastated we can not make it work at this time but I promise we will be back as soon as possible,” Zauner wrote.

Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast recently performed the track ‘Be Sweet’ live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the US, which followed a performance of ‘Slide Tackle’ on The Late Late Show in January.

Japanese Breakfast’s cover of Yoko Ono’s ‘Nobody Sees Me Like You Do’, meanwhile, recently featured on the tribute album ‘Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono’.