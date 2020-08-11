Jared Leto accidentally reveals ‘Tron 3’ title

The long-awaited Tron 3 has finally been officially confirmed, with Jared Leto to star in the film as rumoured.

While confirming his involvement in a new tweet, Leto also briefly appeared to let the title of the upcoming film slip.

“I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON,” Leto tweeted. “We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…”

I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…🤗 See you in the grid!👨🏼‍🎤 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 10, 2020

Before this tweet appeared, though, Leto appeared to mistakenly tweet the film’s title, TRON: ARES, before swiftly deleting it. See that original tweet below.

Did Jared Leto accidentally confirm the Tron Ares title and then delete the tweet? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QOcP5N9fNB — claytalian Associate Producer for ZSJL 🇺🇸⛪🍍🍕 (@claytalian) August 10, 2020

Leto was identified by Disney as the actor to lead their reboot of the Tron franchise back in 2017, after a third film was cancelled in May 2015 even after its pre-production was almost complete.

The new film will follow 2010’s Tron: Legacy, which revived the 1980 original. Disney have also said that they hope to have Daft Punk back to score the film, as they did with Legacy.

Deadline report that Garth Davis, director of the Oscar nominated 2016 film Lion, is on board to direct Tron 3, after he “aggressively pursued” the role.

Speaking of the new film earlier this year, Walt Disney Studios’ President Of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, said the film has “a really phenomenal script that we’re very excited about.”

Discussing why Tron 3 has been so significantly delayed, Leib added: “Whereas the timing wasn’t right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now and we learned a lot of lessons from that last movie.”