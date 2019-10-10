Jared Leto felt “alienated and upset” by new ‘Joker’ movie

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman portrayed the villain in 2016's 'Suicide Squad'

Jared Leto, a previous portrayer of The Joker, felt “alienated and upset” by the new Joker film, it has been reported.

The DC origin story, starring Joaquin Phoenix, came out last Friday (October 4).

In a new report about the film from The H0llywood Reporter, the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman was reportedly “alienated and upset” when Todd Phillips’ new film was green-lit.

It comes after Leto recently reflected on his role in Suicide Squad, conceding that he was often “isolated” on set of the 2016 movie, and most of his scenes were “contained”.

He even said he felt like he “was off in the corner of the cafeteria watching all the other kids.”

Elsewhere in the THR story, it is surprisingly revealed that Martin Scorsese held an early role as a producer on the new Joker movie, and “considered” directing the film.

It comes as an especially large surprise given Scorcese recently dismissed the Marvel franchise as “not cinema”, likening the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a “theme park”.

Joaquin Phoenix, meanwhile, has also revealed that he’s open to the idea of a Joker sequel.

“I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role,” he said while appearing on US show Popcorn with Peter Travers. “But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting.”