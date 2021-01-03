Jared Leto open to playing Joker again: “It’s hard to say no to that character”

Jared Leto has left the door open to return to the Joker character again in the future.

Leto, who played the classic DC villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad, is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, despite having not appeared in the original Justice League (2017).

Now, Leto has spoken about the possibility of playing the Joker again in the future, admitting that “it’s hard to say no to that character”.

He told Variety that it was always “so much fun” to step into the “energy” that a character like Arthur Fleck affords an actor, and that such roles are hard to come by in Hollywood.

The return of Leto’s Joker comes after the actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman said he was left feeling “alienated and upset” after the release of the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker in 2019.

The report came after Leto reflected on his role in Suicide Squad, conceding that he was often “isolated” on set of the 2016 movie, and most of his scenes were “contained”. He even said he felt like he “was off in the corner of the cafeteria watching all the other kids”.

James Gunn, meanwhile, is handling The Suicide Squad, a forthcoming standalone film that is not set to feature The Joker. Harley Quinn and her mischievous bunch of supervillains will make a comeback – this time with an altered ensemble.