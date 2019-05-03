Is a return on the cards?

Jared Leto has said that he’s up for reprising the role of The Joker, despite a potential return as the DC villain growing increasingly unlikely.

The Oscar-winning star portrayed the iconic villain in 2016’s much-maligned Suicide Squad – which saw him receiving mixed reviews.

But while a new Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix is set for release later this year, Leto says he’d still be up for a return after his own spin-off was put on hold.

Speaking to Variety, Leto admitted that he’d consider returning in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad reboot – which will see Margot Robbie returning as his sidekick Harley Quinn.

“I would definitely play The Joker again. It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does,” he explained.

When asked if a return in Gunn’s reboot could be on the cards, he replied: “‘You’d have to ask them. We’ll, we’ll see.”

This comes after the first look at Joaquin Phoenix’s joker debuted last month to widespread excitement.

The Joker origin movie is the first in a series of DC-based movies that are independent of the shared DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It tells the story of the Joker (Phoenix) as a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a psychopathic criminal mastermind after going insane.