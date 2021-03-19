Jared Leto says ‘Justice League’ Joker is “an evolution” from ‘Suicide Squad’

Jared Leto has said his portrayal as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was “an evolution” of his character in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Joker’s appearance is vastly different from his portrayal in the former DC movie and looks a lot like Heath Ledger’s portrayal in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The iconic villain features in the film in a dream sequence opposite Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, speaking to him about what will happen if the superheroes do not stop the alien Darkseid from destroying the world.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert after the host held photographs of the actor posing in the character’s then-green hair in Suicide Squad to the darker and more frightening Joker in Justice League, Leto explained that it shows there is a passage of time between the two.

“I think it’s an evolution, there’s some years apart [between the two]. When you work with different directors they bring out different things in you,” he said.

Yesterday (March 18) Leto took to Twitter to honour Snyder on the film’s release: “Zack, you’re a warrior and a madman. You know this world like nobody else and it was incredible to be a part of retelling this story in the way that you always dreamed of,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on set with the director.

.@snydercut streaming now on @hbomax Zack, you’re a warrior and a madman. You know this world like nobody else and it was incredible to be a part of retelling this story in the way that you always dreamed of. pic.twitter.com/vTyGeBwMXY — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 18, 2021

Speaking about the Joker’s return, Synder previously said: “The cool thing about the scene is that it’s Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman.It’s Joker analysing Batman about who he is and what he is.

Advertisement

“That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together.

He added: “It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.”

NME awarded the movie four stars and described it as an “unflinching update fans can be proud of”.