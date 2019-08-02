Jared Leto in talks to play a serial killer in new movie with Denzel Washington

'The Little Things' will also star Rami Malek

Jared Leto is in talks to play a serial killer in director John Lee Hancock’s upcoming thriller The Little Things.

According to Variety, the Warner Bros. movie will star Denzel Washington as a sheriff who joins forces with a detective played by Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek. The pair must work together to track down a sadistic serial killer but their different approaches to police work causes friction. The movie is due to start filming this Autumn.

The 47-year-old, who is also the lead singer in rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, has a proven track record playing creepy characters, having starred as villain Niander Wallace in 2017’s Blade Runner 2049 and the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad — so this looks like a great potential piece of casting.

However, Leto’s performance as a tattooed, shirtless Joker proved to be divisive among critics, with the character set for a revamp in upcoming origin film Joker, which will star Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s green-haired nemesis.

Director Todd Phillips has said the movie will take on a more violent direction and not explicitly follow the comic books.

Leto will be looking to bounce back after his last movie, 2018’s The Outsider, received a disastrous reception from critics. The Japanese-American crime drama, which debuted on Netflix, currently has a 17% ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.

Leto won a best supporting actor Oscar in 2013 for his work as a trans character in the Dallas Buyers Club. He is set to star in upcoming Sony movie Moribus, which is based on the Marvel comic-book character with the same name.