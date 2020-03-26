Jared Leto to host ‘Tiger King’ viewing party tonight as part of new quarantine cinema club

Jared Leto has started a new quarantine film club for fans who are self-isolating amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Jared Leto Cinema Club launched this week with a showing of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and tonight (March 26), Leto will host a viewing party for new Netflix hit Tiger King.

The new series sees Leto live-tweeting a classic film or show with the hashtag #JaredLetoCinemaClub.

Tonight he takes on the bizarre new Netflix hit Tiger King, which sees a war between an animal rights activist and a zoo owner. Leto announced the new edition of the cinema club by photoshopping his face onto that of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, which has become a popular meme since the show’s launch.

The viewing party will take place at 6pm PTD tonight (that’s 1am Friday morning for viewers in the UK).

The launch of the Jared Leto Cinema Club comes after the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman revealed last week that he had “no idea” about coronavirus after returning from a meditation retreat.

“We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least,” he tweeted.

“I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe.”

Stars from across the music and entertainment world are interacting with fans in all manner of ways while millions around the world self-isolate themselves at home.

The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono, James Blake and Yungblud have live-streamed performances from their homes or studios for fans on social media.