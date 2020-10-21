Jared Leto to play The Joker in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Jared Leto will portray The Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it’s been revealed.

Leto, who plated the classic DC villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad will reprise his role in a new context. The Joker did not appear in Justice League (2017), which raises questions as to how much new content could be included in Snyder’s re-versioning of the 2017 movie.

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news today (October 21), writes that Leto joins actors Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard for shooting additional scenes. The film is released in 2021.

Advertisement

“The Snyder cut”, as the forthcoming project has come to be nicknamed, is a new version of Justice League that will show elements that Snyder intended for the film before he left the project in 2016 due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon oversaw the eventual movie.

Despite Whedon’s takeover, fans remained hungry for Snyder’s take and for years campaigned to have the original director’s cut released.

HBO Max confirmed in May that it would release the movie next year after successful campaigning by fans and Hollywood actors.

THR added that the project will air as a four-episode event series next year. Sources also claimed to the publication that Jon Berg and Geoff Johns – two producers who were involved with the original theatrical movie – will not receive producer credits on the new cut.

Snyder executive produced Suicide Squad with his wife, Deborah, in 2016. The film was intended to tie into an overall DC Cinematic Universe that Snyder had been helming.

Advertisement

James Gunn, meanwhile, is handling The Suicide Squad, a standalone film that is not set to feature The Joker. Harley Quinn and her mischievous bunch of supervillains will make a comeback – this time with an altered ensemble.