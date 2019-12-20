Jason Derulo responds to ‘Cats’ criticism: “Reviewers, what the hell do they know?”

Cats star Jason Derulo has responded to the negative reception the movie has received from critics ahead of its release in cinemas.

Due out today (December 20), Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical hasn’t fared well with critics. One went as far as to call it “a mesmerisingly ugly fiasco that makes you feel like your brain is being eaten by a parasite.”

In a three-star review, NME‘s Nick Reilly said of Cats: “All things considered though, Cats does well to avoid a second mauling at the hands of the Internet meme mob. It might not be for everyone, but leave your cynicism at the door and you’ll find that there’s unexpected fun to be had here – despite the weirdness.”

Rushing to the defence of the movie, Jason Derulo, who plays Rum Tug Tugger, called the re-imagining an “incredible, brave piece of art.”

Speaking to TMZ, Derulo said that “reviews don’t matter” and that “people are going to see it” anyway.

“It’s going to be a deportation to another dimension,” the ‘Ridin’ Solo’ singer argued. “It’s an incredible, incredible, brave piece of art, and it’s always been that way.

“When it came out on Broadway it was the same thing, people were like, ‘What is this? This is something totally different.'”

Derulo added that Cats, much like its stage version, is defying art and its rules and “what an art form is”, so he expected criticism. “There’s going to be some push back, obviously,” he said.

Also defending the cast and director Tom Hooper, Derulo concluded: “I’m just excited for the people to actually see it because reviewers, what the hell do they know? Have they made a film ever in their life?”

Meanwhile, Jason Derulo had a very specific complaint about his character in Cats — the pop star was apparently unhappy with the size of his penis in the movie.