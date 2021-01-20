Jason Isaacs has said that he would like to reprise his Inquisitor role in a live-action Star Wars film.

Appearing on Collider Connected – which you can see below – Isaacs was asked about an earlier interview in which he hinted at the possibility of a cross-over.

“I think it was because of his lightsaber,” Isaacs said. “I’d like to use that spinning red lightsaber. I have the coolest wand in the Harry Potter world and I have the cool lightsaber in the Star Wars world.”

Asked if he would reprise his Inquisitor role, Isaacs replied: “I’m open to anything. It’s always about the script. I don’t want to just turn up so that I can take some photographs and go to conventions. I’d like to play parts.

“The Inquisitor was a great part when I played it and if the Inquisitor was a great part again, I’d be up for it.”

He continued: “I’m not sure I’ve got the patience of Doug Jones who plays Saru in Discovery, who was the creature in The Shape of Water and stuff. I don’t now how many hours I’d like to spend in prosthetics.

“But yeah, Katee had a very good time. I know Katee and I’ll say, I’ve loved being part of the Star Wars world. They’ve invited me in although I’ve only ever been an animated character before.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Isaac opened up about the importance of the script as well as the variety in the roles he undertakes.

He added: “It’s always the script and what you get to do. I know that for other people they go, ‘I’d love to see you in this,’ or, ‘I’d love to see you in that.’ Mostly…people would like to see me do something they’ve seen me do before.

“They go, ‘There’s a character just like that in this. Wouldn’t you like to be in Outlander playing so and so?’ And I go, ‘Well, not really because you’re just saying I should bring that character over from The Patriot,’ or whatever.

“I’m being a bit cagey because, you know, it could happen, I suppose.”

Isaacs is next set to star in season three of Sex Education, playing the role of Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s “more successful/less modest older brother.”

Season three will also introduce Jemima Kirke and Dua Saleh, joining series regulars including Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and more. Here’s everything we know about season three of Sex Education so far.