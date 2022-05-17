Jason Momoa apologises for taking pictures inside the Vatican

Jason Momoa has apologised for breaking the rules at the Vatican by taking photographs.

Posting on his Instagram account on Saturday (May 14), the Aquaman star appeared in a workout video in which he addressed the photos he took inside the Sistine Chapel, where the use of mobile phones and cameras is forbidden.

“the cage is off i’m free to roam 6weeks since surgery WE WRAPPED ITALY,” he wrote, referring to his time filming the upcoming Fast X.

“just want to send my absolute admiration for the Italians and this beautiful country. want to send apologize for any disrespect i love your culture and history. ITALY I FUCKING LOVE YOU ALL MY ALOHA J.”

The 42-year-old said in the video: “If you ever thought that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention. Now that I can, I gave [the Vatican] a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple days off to go experience these places.”

“I found people really wanted to take pictures with me [there],” Momoa added, “which is very odd in the church Vatican looking at all this splendour.”

See the full clip below.

Earlier this year (March 3), Momoa confirmed that he will play the villain in the next Fast And Furious outing.

Back in January, The Hollywood Reporter said that the actor was in “final negotiations” to star as the villain in the tenth outing of the high-grossing film series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa confirmed his role in the upcoming franchise while giving fans a hint of what his character will be like, saying he gets to play a “very flamboyant bad boy”.