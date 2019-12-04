Jason Momoa apologises to Chris Pratt after calling him out over plastic bottle use

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has apologised to Chris Pratt after criticising him for using a single-use plastic bottle.

Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the HBO show, is a campaigner for reusable water bottles, and has his own range of aluminium water cans.

The original criticism came when Pratt posed on his Instagram page while holding a plastic water bottle. “Bro, I love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. Come on,” Momoa wrote in the comments.

Now taking to his own Instagram page, Momoa has clarified his comments and apologised to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” he wrote.

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them,” he continued, before offering to send Pratt a case of his sustainable MANANALU water.

Momoa is a regular advocate for recyclable solutions, and recently shaved for the first time since 2012 as part of a stunt to get people to recycle more.