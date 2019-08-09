Jason Momoa says he won’t be doing ‘Aquaman 2′ because he “got run over by a bulldozer”

The actor is currently protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope in Hawaii

Jason Momoa has said that he won’t be taking part in DC‘s Aquaman 2 because he “got run over by a bulldozer.”

Sharing a tongue in cheek scenario, the actor is using the upcoming sequel to last year’s Aquaman as a way to protest the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) construction happening on top of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea volcano.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa posted on Instagram.

“THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration.”

See Moma’s post below:

The TMT construction is the cause of a huge protest to protect the sacred land. Momoa has spoken out on the TMT before, as has The Rock.

Meanwhile, in February it was revealed that Aquaman had become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie.

Released on December 14, Aquaman stars Jason Momoa as the titular superhero – as well as Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe.