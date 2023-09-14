Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson join forces in ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ trailer

A trailer has been released for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom – check it out above.

Directed by James Wan, the sequel sees Aquaman (Jason Momoa) team-up with his imprisoned brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to protect the kingdom from Black Manta’s (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) wrath.

Other returning cast members include Amber Heard as Mera, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry. Vincent Regan, Indya Moore and Jani Zhao make up the new additions.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has faced several delays. The film was originally scheduled to release in December last year, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and calendar shuffles at Warner Bros., after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the head of DC Studios.

The film is now scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 20, 2023.

Recently, Wan addressed claims Heard’s role in the sequel was “pared down” due to the attention surrounding her breakup with Johnny Depp. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the director insisted the sequel was always about the dynamic between Arthur and Orm.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go,” Wan said. “The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

A synopsis for the sequel reads: “Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.

“This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.”

This marks Momoa’s second blockbuster appearance of the year, following his villainous turn in the tenth mainline Fast & Furious movie, Fast X.