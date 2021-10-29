Jason Momoa reportedly tests COVID-19 positive while filming ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19 while on the set of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, it has been reported.

The sequel to the DC film is currently being shot in the UK, but it has been claimed that Momoa is now isolating in the hopes of preventing a further outbreak.

“Jason is fine luckily and is now isolating after getting a positive test. But it’s a real headache for the film’s bosses, who are now worrying about having to delay their tight filming schedule,” a source told The Sun.

“Of course the safety of everyone working on the film is the most important thing and everyone is tested regularly.”

They added that the filmmakers are “hoping this is a one-off and that they can work around Jason and continue filming on the production.”

Momoa is yet to confirm if he has been diagnosed with the virus.

The actor revealed a first look at his character in the new film last month.

Momoa and Amber Heard will return as Aquaman and Mera respectively for the new DC sequel, alongside Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison. Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek, known for playing Euron Greyjoy, is also in talks to star.

Director James Wan recently revealed that the new movie was inspired by obscure cult flick Planet Of The Vampires.

Speaking to TotalFilm magazine, Wan said: “Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet Of The Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out of the boy.”