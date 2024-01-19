Jason Momoa says he needs to do “a really good film”

Jason Momoa has revealed his hopes to star in a “really good film” that will be appreciated by the awards circuit.

Speaking to Variety about his new unscripted series On The Roam, Momoa told the publication that despite starring in blockbuster films and hosting Shark Week and more throughout his career, he doesn’t feel like he has really “done anything so far”.

“I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far,” he said, telling Variety that On the Roam just highlighted “what I’d be doing on my off days.” Momoa added: “I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing.”

For now, he’s focused on comedy: “I really went after comedy. SNL let me on twice. I tried Slumberland, and it did OK. I have Minecraft. I’m going to do another comedy-esque action thing with Dave Bautista after that. If people love [On The Roam], I’d love to do a season 2.”

However, despite having his sights set on comedy for the foreseeable future, Jason Momoa told Variety that there’s another path that he hopes to take soon: “I’ve just never been a part of movies that — none of my movies are going to the awards. I’m not really that guy. So maybe one day it’d be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it’s a really, really good movie.”

Jason Momoa most recently starred in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. It stars Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin among others.

In December, Momoa cast doubt over the future of his take on the superhero, saying: “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice. The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”