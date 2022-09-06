Jason Momoa shaves off his hair to bring attention to single-use plastics

Jason Momoa has shaved off his hair to raise awareness about single-use plastics – check out the clip below.

In a post shared on Instagram yesterday (September 5), the Aquaman actor is seen having his hair chopped in the name of protecting the environment.

As he shows his cut braids and newly shaved head to the camera, Momoa says: “Oh man, I’ve never even felt the wind there.”

Speaking about the cause, he added: “I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that shit. It just goes into our land, it goes into our ocean. I’m here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it’s just so sad.

“So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your life, help me. Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminium, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We’re going to keep going.”

Momoa shaved off his beard to similarly bring attention to recycling aluminium in 2019, where he announced his own line of canned water.

“Aquaman is trying to do the best he can – for my kids, for your kids, for the world,” Momoa said in the video. “Clean up the oceans, clean up the land. Love you guys.”

The actor will reprise his role as the DC superhero in sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, alongside Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release in December 2023.