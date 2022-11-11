Jason Momoa strips down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “I don’t like wearing clothes anymore”

Jason Momoa stripped down to his underwear on TV this week to show off the traditional Hawaiian malo he was wearing.

The Aquaman star was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when discussion turned to him sporting a malo during a recent fishing trip.

Momoa last month shared photos of him fishing while wearing nothing but the malo, which has a similar aesthetic to a loincloth. The actor explained that he recently took up wearing the one-piece in preparation for Apple TV+‘s forthcoming Chief Of War series, which is set in Hawaii in the late 1700s.

When the actor was asked by Kimmel if he was currently sporting a malo, he got up from his chair and stripped off to reveal that he was indeed wearing the undergarment.

He told Kimmel before the strip: “I’m doing a show. I’m a creator, writer, director, producer, and actor on this Apple series. That’s what I wear every day.

“I was just getting ready for the role ’cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass,” Momoa added, explaining why he wore the underwear on the fishing excursion. “It was a second – you go past and he just happened to take a little photo.”

He continued: “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore,” he said. “I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

Earlier this year, Momoa shaved off his hair to raise awareness about single-use plastics – check out the clip here.

In a post shared on Instagram on September 5, the actor is seen having his hair chopped in the name of protecting the environment. As he shows his cut braids and newly shaved head to the camera, Momoa says: “Oh man, I’ve never even felt the wind there.”

Momoa stars in a new movie, Slumberland, which is released on Netflix later this month.

There is currently no release date for Chief Of War.