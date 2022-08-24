Jason Momoa teases “quirky and androgynous” ‘Fast X’ role

Jason Momoa has teased his “quirky and androgynous” character in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The Aquaman actor is set to star opposite Vin Diesel in Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, which will be released in 2023.

“I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word — he’s evil and quirky and androgynous,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre.”

Momoa said he would be playing an antagonist in the forthcoming film, while keeping more specific details under wraps.

“I haven’t played a villain in a very long time,” he added.

Earlier this year, the actor described his character as “a very flamboyant bad boy” while he was still in negotiations to join the franchise.

Justin Lin, who directed five films in the Fast and Furious franchise, stepped down as director of Fast X shortly after production had started earlier this year.

Long-term stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the next film.

Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the The Fate of the Furious, and then returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

Reviewing the last Fast & Furious film, NME said: “It all accelerates towards a genuinely thrilling finale that pivots between full-throttle action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a bear hug from your gruff older brother after you’ve nearly chucked up on a roller coaster.

“Like so many things in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow does. Here’s to the next billion dollars at the box office.”