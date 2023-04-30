Jason Momoa was “absolutely baffled that ‘Aquaman’ was received so well”

Jason Momoa has admitted that he was surprised that Aquaman performed as well as it did at the box office in 2018.

The actor, who portrayed the titular DC superhero in the film, said in a new interview that he was shocked by its reception because he’s done other “amazing” movies that few have paid attention to.

Momoa told Men’s Health: “Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well. I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a shit about. You just don’t know in this business.”

He added that he does not approach roles with the mindset of, “Oh, I’m going get $1billion on this one”, and instead just wants to “do my best job”.

“It’s not that I don’t care about Aquaman; it’s a wonderful character,” Momoa said. “Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic book history. He’s made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I’m proud of it in certain ways.”

The sequel, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, was teased recently at 2023 CinemaCon. It’s released on December 20 in the US and December 29 in the UK.

Momoa said of the 2018 film’s follow-up: “Do I feel pressure for [the sequel] to do well? No. All I can do is give it my all. But it’s in a lot of other people’s hands.”

He previously told Variety that he’d co-written the first story treatment for The Lost Kingdom but revealed in the Men’s Health cover story that Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t follow the treatment completely.

“The beautiful thing [about Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 50-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the UN about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Momoa said in January.

“There’s no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”