Jason Reitman has teased a Ghostbusters-related first-look for those attending drive-in theatre viewings of the franchise’s original movie.

The director, who is helming next year’s instalment Ghostbusters: Afterlife, shared a promotional image earlier this week announcing that Ghostbusters would return to drive-ins nationwide in the US from Tuesday, June 30 – and he encouraged fans to turn up early.

If you can find a drive-in… There’s a fun little surprise before the movie. Please be safe! Bring your flight suits and a mask! pic.twitter.com/loSMYxqMBU — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) July 1, 2020

He didn’t make it clear what viewers will see before the film starts although it’s likely to be either a teaser trailer or a debut of some footage from the forthcoming film.

Reitman is the son of the franchise’s original director, Ivan Reitman, and is known for his work on Juno (2007), Up In The Air (2009), the latter for which he won a Golden Globe award for best screenplay in 2010.

Fans who want to catch the original Ghostbusters on the big screen can do so by visiting this website where they can get a list of what drive-ins are hosting the movie and buy tickets.

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the Paul Feig-directed Ghostbusters (2016) (later rebranded as Ghostbusters: Answer the Call), which disappointed at the box office [via Esquire].

Reitman’s upcoming film will instead be a direct follow-up to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) with the surviving members of the original film retuning (as well as Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprising their supporting roles).

Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray and Finn Wolfhard will star in the new movie, among others. Rick Moranis, who has been semi-retired as an actor for years, and the late Harold Ramis will not return.

Speaking recently about returning to the fold without them, Murray said: “They’re greatly missed for so many reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is expected to open in cinemas on March 5, 2021.