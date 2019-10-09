The 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'Snatch' pair to come together once again

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are set to reunite in a remake of French thriller Le Convoyeur.

The pair are most famous for their collaborations on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

Now, as Deadline reports, the pair will come together on the new, as-yet-untitled project from Miramax, which has gained the rights to remake Le Convoyeur, a 2004 French thriller.

The plot of Le Convoyeur concerns protagonist H, who works as a cash truck driver, transporting millions of dollars around Los Angeles on a daily basis.

Speaking of the new project, Ritchie says: “I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees.”

Statham’s new role will follow his appearance alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the recent Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw.

Ritchie, meanwhile, is helming 2020 film The Gentlemen, which stars Matthew McConaughey as a London weed honcho alongside Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell and more.

Ritchie and Statham’s Snatch was adapted into a TV series in 2017, and saw Harry Potter star Rupert Grint take the lead role.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a fraudster scammed a woman out of hundreds of thousands of pounds by posing as Jason Statham.