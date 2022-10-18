Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde deny “false” allegations from ex-nanny

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have denied a series of accusations made by their former nanny.

The unidentified woman recently made a number of claims about the former couple’s split in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Now, in a joint statement, Sudeikis and Wilde have described her accusations as “false and scurrilous,” stating they are part of an 18-month campaign against them.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” read the statement (via Entertainment Weekly).

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

They concluded: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

The nanny made a number of claims in the Daily Mail interview, including that Wilde left her fiancé Sudeikis for Harry Styles shortly after filming began on her second directorial feature, Don’t Worry Darling – something Wilde has denied.

“The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair last month. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

In one alleged anecdote, the nanny claimed that Sudeikis once laid under Wilde’s car so she couldn’t leave.

“She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” added the nanny.

Sudeikis and Wilde first started dating in 2011 before getting engaged in 2013. Their split was first reported in 2020.

In 2022, Wilde won the custody battle for their children after criticising her former partner’s “aggressive” paper serving.