Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own gig

Javier Bardem has said he and Penélope Cruz once made Prince an hour late to his own concert.

The Being The Ricardos actor recalled the incident on The Tonight Show on Monday (January 17), explaining to Jimmy Fallon how Cruz, who Bardem has been married to since 2010, was friends with the late musician.

Bardem explained that he and Cruz were having dinner at Prince’s home in London with Jordi Mollà before one of Prince’s shows.

“We were having dinner and we took the dessert and we were having a drink, two drinks, and we were like, ‘Nobody’s coming here to pick us up,’” Bardem said.

“So I step out of the room and I say, ‘Hey, we are here.’ ‘Are you finished?’ ‘Yes.’” Then Prince came and said, ‘Are you done?’ ‘Yes.’”

The actor said Prince then sent Bardem and Cruz to their seats, and started the show very quickly afterwards. “We were like, ‘Oh my god, they’ve been waiting an hour for us to finish the dinner,’” Bardem said.

“So that’s my Hollywood star story – I made people wait for an hour. I’m so sorry… I didn’t know. I swear to god, I didn’t know.”

Javier Bardem is currently starring in Being the Ricardos opposite Nicole Kidman.

In a four-star review, NME called the film “cleverly written” and added: “[It] gives Arnaz his dues as a TV producer and businessman while casting a fresh eye on Ball’s remarkable talent.

“Being the Ricardos won’t make you love Lucy, necessarily, but it will make you admire and empathise with her.”