Javier Bardem once worked as a stripper for a day

Javier Bardem has spoken about the time that he was employed to do a strip tease.

The actor, who most recently appeared in the film Being The Ricardos, said in a new interview that he once drunkenly agreed to work as a stripper when he was 20 years old.

He told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he’d been “stepping out of a friend’s fiancé’s cake” at a club when the venue owner asked him to return.

“I did my routine again on the disco dance floor, and the owner of the disco said, ‘Will you do that every Friday?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course!’ because I was drunk,” Bardem said.

He said that the club then hired him. Bardem appeared the following Friday for his debut (and only ever) performance, bringing along his mother and sister for support.

“I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number,” he said. “There was nobody – I think there were, like, three people there? And it was very embarrassing, but I did it! I’m a performer, and I have my work.”

Bardem wore a tuxedo and danced to Joe Cocker’s ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On’ during his strip tease.

His comments come as other revelations about his past surfaced in recent months, including that he once dressed “like a Bond girl” to surprise Daniel Craig.

The actor, who starred with Craig in Skyfall, the 2012 instalment of the James Bond franchise, reflected on the stunt in a new interview – read about it here.