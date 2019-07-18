Watch the cameo-heavy first trailer for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

The first trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has been released, and it features a slew of guest stars – check out the clip below.

Reboot is the intensely self-aware follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and director and star Kevin Smith has described the upcoming film as “literally the same fucking movie all over again” while noting that it intended to be a parody of Hollywood’s obsession with sequels, remakes and reboots.

Jason Mewes and Smith are reprising their famous comedy roles for the new film while Smith is also directing, and the first trailer for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot has been released today (July 18).

The preview features a first-look at the film’s huge number of cameos, including Matt Damon, Val Kilmer, Method Man, Rosario Dawson, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck and many more.

A synopsis for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot reads: “When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again!”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be released in cinemas from October 15.

Earlier this year, Smith posted a photo from the set of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and expressed how grateful he was to still be making films after suffering a heart attack back in February 2018.