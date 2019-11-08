“I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago."

Jeff Goldblum has controversially defended Woody Allen, suggesting there is a “presumption of innocence until proven guilty” regarding the sexual abuse allegations made against the legendary director.

“I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Goldblum told The I.

“I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”

Allen was previously accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, but he has always denied any wrongdoing.

In light of the allegations, Hollywood figures such as Colin Firth have vowed never to work with Allen again.

But Goldblum, who had a minor role in Hall’s 1977 film Annie Hall, also says he would definitely work with the director in future.

When asked by The Radio Times, Goldblum responded: “Well, that’s a very publicly provocative and delicate question. As we know, times have evolved, and even the movie Manhattan.

“I’d have to say yes. Yep. I’ve looked into some of it, and I’d look into it more, but the answer is yes.”

It comes after Allen debuted his latest film, A Rainy Day In New York, earlier this year. It is yet to secure a UK release, but stars Timothee Chalamet and Elle Fanning as two young lovers.

Goldblum, meanwhile, will return to the Jurassic World universe next summer to shoot Jurassic World 3 alongside returning stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern.