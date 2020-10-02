Jeff Goldblum recreates classic ‘Jurassic Park’ scene with Sam Neill

Jeff Goldblum has recreated an iconic Jurassic Park scene on his Instagram page.

The actor, who played Dr. Ian Malcolm in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic, promised to “recreate a classic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment from Jurassic Park” if 1000 people registered to vote, checked their registration status or requested a mail-in ballot via a link in the actor’s bio.

As promised, once 1000 actions were reached, Goldblum posted a clip on social media recreating the moment in the film in which Malcolm explains the concept of chaos theory to Laura Dern’s character, Dr. Ellie Satler.

Sam Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in the film, stepped in for Dern.

“That was fast! We’ve already hit 1,000 voting actions,” Goldblum captioned the post. “As a reward, please enjoy this re-enactment of the ‘Chaos Theory’ scene with my original costars @samneilltheprop and @lauradern!

“AND! If we get 1,000 more voting actions through @headcountorg (link in bio), I will post another classic Jurassic Park reenactment… #GoodToVote”

Check out the post here:

Goldblum, Neil, and Dern are currently shooting Jurassic World: Dominion, also starring Chris Pratt, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda and B.D. Wong.

The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, and is scheduled to reach cinemas on June 11, 2021.

Reviewing Jeff Goldblum’s Glastonbury show last year, NME said, “Jeff Goldblum won over the crowd at his debut Glastonbury performance with a mix of easy charm and jazz classics,” and added: “There won’t be many more elegantly joyful sets than this at Glastonbury 2019.”