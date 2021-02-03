Jeffrey Wright has been cast as Batman in a new HBO podcast series.

The forthcoming show, titled Batman: The Audio Adventures has been described as “a comedic take” on the property, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Saturday Night Live writer Dennis McNicholas has written and directed the multi-episode series, which will be released on HBO Max courtesy of Warner Bros later this year.

Advertisement

Other actors starring alongside Wright include Chris Parnell, Seth Meyers, Brent Spiner, John Leguizamo, Ike Barinholtz, Kenan Thompson, Rosario Dawson, Jason Sudeikis, Heidi Gardner, Brooke Shields, Paul Scheer, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Katie Rich, Toby Huss, and McNicholas.

Wright is already involved in the DC universe, as he is playing James Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He’s set to star alongside Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and more.

Most recently, Rupert Penry-Jones confirmed he will be playing Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell in the film.

The Batman is due in US cinemas on March 4, 2022. Its original release date of 25 June 2021 has been shifted due to delays related to the coronavirus, first to October 2021 and now to the following year.

Batman: The Audio Adventures will be released later this year – stay tuned for specific updates on character and plot details and a confirmed release date.