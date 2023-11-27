Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi pitched for ‘Twilight’ reboot by director

Original Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has endorsed the idea of Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi playing the roles of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen today.

Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that a new TV series based on the original Stephanie Meyer book series was in the works.

While no details of casting have been unveiled yet, Hardwicke – who helmed the original 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson – spoke about possible stars today that could take over.

Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked: “Is there anyone in the new crop today? Like who do you cast? Is Jacob Elordi Edward Cullen today? Is Jenna Ortega…”.

Hardwicke then interjected: “Oh yeah, that would be perfect.”

“Have you seen Saltburn? He’s amazing,” she added of Elordi. “He probably would be Edward today. Exactly.”

Addressing Ortega, Hardwicke continued: “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors. You just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Ortega is perhaps best known for playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, as well as the Scream series. However, last week it was reported that she would not be returning to her role as Tara Carpenter in the next Scream film due to her involvement in other projects.

Elordi first broke out in HBO’s Euphoria, and has recently been seen in Saltburn and as Elvis Presley in Priscilla.

Earlier this month, Elordi revealed that he turned down the chance to audition for Superman, telling GQ: “Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me.”

Speaking further about doing superhero films, Elordi said there was little chance of it happening, admitting: “I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’

“And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies. And then I’m supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never!’”