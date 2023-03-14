Jenna Ortega is on a winning streak at the moment, starring in Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix and taking a lead role in Scream VI.

Prior to that, Ortega starred as Lorraine in 2022 slasher X, Ellie Alves in murder-happy thriller You, and Phoebe in dark comedy The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Ortega also guest hosted the iconic Saturday Night Live recently and during her opening monologue joked that she wasn’t as “dark and twisted” as her recent run of horror roles suggested. To further prove that point, the 20-year-old actor has a host of very different projects currently in the works.

Advertisement

Here’s every upcoming Jenna Ortega movie and TV show…

Winter Spring Summer Or Fall

Currently in post-production, Winter Spring Summer Or Fall sees Ortega reunite with her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White. Directed by Tiffany Paulsen (The Holidate), the drama “tells the story of two teens who meet and fall in love over four days of the year”.

Finestkind

Ortega is set to star as Nicky opposite Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster in Finestkind, a crime thriller that follows two brothers as they’re pulled into a deal with an organised crime syndicate in Boston. Written and directed by Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, Legend), filming wrapped in May 2022 and is currently in post-production. At one point, the film was reportedly set to star Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort and Zendaya.

Miller’s Girl

Advertisement

Jade Bartlett is set to make her directorial debut with Miller’s Girl, a film that sees Ortega joined by the likes of Martin Freeman, Christine Adams and Dagmara Dominczyk. A synopsis for the comedy-drama reads: “A creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student.”

Bartlett’s screenplay for Miller’s Girl was featured on the 2016 Black List, an annual ranking of the best scripts of the year that have not yet been produced and at one point, she was writing the script for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Untitled The Weeknd & Trey Edward Shults Project

Announced last month via Deadline, Trey Edward Shults is set to direct this untitled movie, which is based on an original idea from The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps but Barry Keoghan is set to star alongside Ortega.

Deadline reported: “Even though both Ortega and Keoghan have been weighing several offers following their big years, both made it clear they wanted this as their next project.”

Beetlejuice 2

A sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 film, starring Michael Keaton, has been in discussion for a decade, with Keaton declaring his interest back in 2014 before the script was rewritten in 2017.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film now looks set to shoot in London this May and June, with Burton and Keaton likely to return and Ortega reportedly in talks to feature as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia.

Wednesday season 2

In January, it was confirmed that Netflix‘s smash hit Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will return for a second season.

Speaking to Tudum, Netflix’s in-house publication, creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said: “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. [We’re] thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore.”

While cast news hasn’t been confirmed, Ortega narrated the season two teaser and has spoken about her hopes for the new season so it’s safe to assume she’ll be back, refusing to blink once more.