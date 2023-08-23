Jennifer Aniston says she’s “so over” cancel culture: “Is there no redemption?”

Jennifer Aniston has criticised the idea of “cancel culture”, saying she doesn’t “put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket”.

The Friends actor reflected on her encounters with the disgraced producer in a Wall Street Journal profile interview, which led to the topic of cancel culture.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston said. “I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Speaking about her own uncomfortable encounters with Weinstein, Aniston added: “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’

“I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.” In response, Weinstein told the publication that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me”.

Recently, Aniston faced criticism online for publicly denouncing an Instagram post from Jamie Foxx, which was perceived by some as being anti-semitic.

Earlier this year, the actor discussed how reactions to Friends has changed over the years, saying a “whole generation of people” now finds the show “offensive”.

“There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” Aniston said.

“Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved. Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

She added: “You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh. That was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were, and now we’re not allowed to do that.”

A number of other celebrities have criticised cancel culture in recent years, including Lizzo and Cate Blanchett.