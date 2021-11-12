Jennifer Aniston “so happy” that Paul Rudd has been named Sexiest Man Alive

Jennifer Aniston has reacted to her former co-star Paul Rudd being named the sexiest man alive in a recent poll by People.

Aniston, who appeared in The Object Of My Affection, Wanderlust and most prolifically Friends with the actor, took to social media to sing his praises.

“This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially People’s Sexiest Man Alive!” she said via a video on Instagram, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

She then shared a photo of the pair together on The Object Of My Affection and quipped: “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.”

Speaking to People about the honour, Rudd said: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Aniston is one of many of Rudd’s co-stars who have taken to social media to celebrate his win.

Mark Ruffalo, who featured in several Marvel features alongside Rudd, tweeted: “Is that Paul Rudd… #SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come.”

“No arguments here,” Seth Rogen wrote on the platform.

Meanwhile Ryan Reynolds, who earned the title back in 2010, also weighed in Rudd’s win during the Today show on Wednesday (November 10), joking that the opportunity “will be wasted on him”.

“I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds said. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I knew what I know now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize the opportunity.”