Jennifer Aniston tells America “it’s not funny” to vote for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston has shared a message with American voters ahead of the upcoming election, telling them that “it’s not funny” to vote for Kanye West.

The US presidential election takes place in 10 days and the rapper/producer is on the ballot in just 11 of the 50 US states. Of these 11, only one, Minnesota, was considered a swing state at the 2016 election.

While it’s not clear as to why West continues to run – in August, he seemingly backed up claims that it was an attempt to siphon votes away from Joe Biden in order to help Donald Trump – he continues to enthusiastically campaign.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has taken to social media to explain the importance of voting while adding that voting for West isn’t the sensible option.

Posting a picture of herself mailing her vote, she wrote on Instagram: “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early. I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever.

“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.” You can see the full post here.

She continued: “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

She concluded with a message about West, writing: “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

Meanwhile, several Kanye West fans have appeared in a new campaign video to explain why they’re voting for the rapper to become the next President of the United States.