Jennifer Aniston has said that she thinks the movie industry is “diminishing” thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It follows recent comments from Martin Scorcese, which likened the MCU to a “theme park”.

Speaking to Variety, the Friends star discussed the changing landscape of the film industry, and how the expansion of Marvel is altering that.

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies,” Aniston said.

“Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen,” she added.

She then stated that she would “love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back,” adding: “I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theatre, sit cosy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl.”

Aniston’s comments follow a recent tirade from Martin Scorcese, in which he said that Marvel movies are “not cinema”.

Confirming he is not a fan of the films, Scorcese said: “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema.”

Talking to Empire, he continued, saying: “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Robert Downey Jr then gave his take on Scorcese’s comments, saying: “I’ll tell you the truth, I didn’t expect [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point.

“I’ve always had other interests, and according to Scorsese, it’s not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?”

Meanwhile, Edward Norton has called Marvel “cheap” for scrapping his Hulk sequel.