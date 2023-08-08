Jennifer Aniston turns off Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx anti-Semitism backlash

Jennifer Aniston has switched off her Instagram comments after facing a backlash over her comments on Jamie Foxx’s post.

Last week, Foxx posted an ambigious message where he criticised “fake friends”, writing: “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?”

The post was interpreted by some as being anti-Semitic, which sparked Aniston, who had ‘liked’ the post, to publicly denounce it on her Instagram Stories.

“This really makes me sick,” Aniston wrote in response to criticism of Foxx’s post. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of anti-Semitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Jennifer Aniston owes Jamie Foxx an apology because this is just silly pic.twitter.com/2JztPYgSIB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 5, 2023

Shortly afterwards on Saturday (August 5), Foxx took the post down and issued an apology. “I want to apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post.

“I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

After bringing attention to the post, some have called for Aniston to issue an apology to Foxx and have criticised her for “throwing him under the bus”.

“The need for celebrities to throw each other under the bus in fear of being cancelled is cowardly and embarrassing,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “Jennifer Aniston felt the heat coming and threw Jamie Foxx under the bus with record speed.”

Aniston has since switched off her Instagram comments (August 8) following the criticism.

Earlier this year, Aniston shared her thoughts on the evolution of comedy, saying there’s now a “whole generation” of people who find Friends “offensive”.