Jennifer Connolly doesn’t know what a nepo baby is

Jennifer Connolly had no idea what a nepo baby was until a recent interview.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor was quizzed about the Hollywood debate while at the Sundance Film Festival this week. However, Connolly said she “didn’t know” what the fuss was about.

She was asked by IndieWire for her opinion on whether it was right that children of famous actors and other figures enjoyed unparalleled access and opportunity in the industry. “I haven’t been following the nepo baby debate,” Connelly replied. “I don’t know what the debate is.”

After the concept was explained to the actor, Connelly responded: “But that’s not a debate.”

During the exchange the actor, who was promoting her new film Bad Behaviour, was told that some people may view the film’s director Alice Englert as a nepo baby. Englert is the daughter of Jane Campion. Campion was the most recent winner of the Best Director Oscar for The Power of the Dog.

“I think Alice’s mom is wildly talented and has made amazing movies,” Connolly said. “I worked with Alice because I read her script and I thought her script was really interesting.”

She added: “I watched her short films, the two short films that she’s directed, and I thought they were so good. They’re so funny, I thought, in such a way that I hadn’t seen before. I was just captivated by her as a filmmaker.”

Back in December a Vulture article discussing ‘The Nepotism Babies Of Hollywood’ had many talking about the nepotistic vein of the entertainment world. Many called out the amount of successful people in the music and entertainment industry with famous parents.

However, a number of actors, musicians, and other movers and shakers in the industry have hit back since the article was published. Tom Hanks likened his children following him into showbusiness to a generational family-owned plumbing business.