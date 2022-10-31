Jennifer Garner shares viral TikTok pumpkin hack for Halloween

Jennifer Garner tried her hand at a viral TikTok hack to carve a Halloween pumpkin – check it out below.
The actor took to social media to try carving out the inside of a pumpkin with a hand mixer, posting a video on her Instagram account.
“Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!” Garner captioned the post, which sees her use a hand mixer in a sped-up clip to take out the seeds and pulp before carving the pumpkin.
Take a look here:
In other Halloween news, Domino’s launched a Pokémon-themed pizza for the holiday, across branches in South Korea.
The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook).
The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed up for Halloween, alongside limited-edition, collectable Pokémon cards.
Several celebrities dressed up for Halloween this year, including Lizzo, Diddy, Halle Bailey and Latto.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox caused controversy by dressing up as a priest and worshipper, with former American Idol contestant Jimmy Levy commenting, “Christianity is not a costume. It’s not a religion. It’s a relationship with God,” under a post showing off their outfits.
“Show some respect,” he demanded. It comes after the pair dressed up like Tommy Lee Jones and Pamela Anderson.