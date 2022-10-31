Jennifer Garner shares viral TikTok pumpkin hack for Halloween

Jennifer Garner tried her hand at a viral TikTok hack to carve a Halloween pumpkin – check it out below.

The actor took to social media to try carving out the inside of a pumpkin with a hand mixer, posting a video on her Instagram account.

“Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!” Garner captioned the post, which sees her use a hand mixer in a sped-up clip to take out the seeds and pulp before carving the pumpkin.

Advertisement

Take a look here:

In other Halloween news, Domino’s launched a Pokémon-themed pizza for the holiday, across branches in South Korea.

The Pokéball-inspired pizza comes with carefully arranged slices of pepperoni, cheese and marinated bulgogi (via Comicbook).

The pizza also comes in a specially created box that sees Pikachu and the gang all dressed up for Halloween, alongside limited-edition, collectable Pokémon cards.

Several celebrities dressed up for Halloween this year, including Lizzo, Diddy, Halle Bailey and Latto.

Advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox caused controversy by dressing up as a priest and worshipper, with former American Idol contestant Jimmy Levy commenting, “Christianity is not a costume. It’s not a religion. It’s a relationship with God,” under a post showing off their outfits.

“Show some respect,” he demanded. It comes after the pair dressed up like Tommy Lee Jones and Pamela Anderson.