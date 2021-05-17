Jennifer Jason Leigh is set to narrate the audiobook for Quentin Tarantino’s forthcoming novel Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The actress, who worked with the filmmaker on The Hateful Eight, will read the novelisation of Tarantino’s film which was released in 2019.

“Quentin Tarantino’s long-awaited first work of fiction — at once hilarious, delicious, and brutal – is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Academy Award-winning film,” reads a synopsis for the book, obtained by IndieWire.

It continues: “Rick Dalton: Once he had his own TV series, but now Rick’s a washed-up villain-of-the week drowning his sorrows in whiskey sours. Will a phone call from Rome save his fate or seal it? Cliff Booth: Rick’s stunt double, and the most infamous man on any movie set because he’s the only one there who might have gotten away with murder. Sharon Tate: She left Texas to chase a movie-star dream, and found it.

“Sharon’s salad days are now spent on Cielo Drive, high in the Hollywood Hills. Charles Manson: The ex-con’s got a bunch of zonked-out hippies thinking he’s their spiritual leader, but he’d trade it all to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. Hollywood 1969: you shoulda been there.”

“In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino in a statement at the time. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre.

“So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD as my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature.

“I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

The Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood book will be released on June 29.