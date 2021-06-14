Jennifer Lawrence attacks “cheating” Republicans in new voting advert

Jennifer Lawrence has taken part in a new voting advert, criticising “cheating” Republicans in a “radical wing” of the GOP.

The advert was created by non-profit organisation RepresentUs, who work to ensure state and local laws around voting in the United States are made in accordance with the American Anti-Corruption Act.

“Whatever your personal politics are, whatever side of the aisle you find yourself on, you need to know that your vote matters and the outcome of our elections are not manoeuvred and manipulated,” she said in the video, after the US presidential election in November 2020 was met with significant and baseless claims of fraud by losing candidate Donald Trump.

“In Texas, Georgia and Florida, and 44 other states, there’s a radical wing of the Republican Party that is actively dismantling America’s right to vote because they don’t have the numbers to win otherwise,” Lawrence added.

🚨 @JLawrence_RepUs has a powerful appeal to all Americans: Voting rights are under assault in this country, and we must come together to defend them with the #ForThePeopleAct. pic.twitter.com/bOI2XfUyrs — RepresentUs (@representus) June 10, 2021

Discussing how politicians are “shutting down hundreds of voting facilities within reach of minorities” and targeting ethnic minority communities, Lawrence said: “This is cheating and not democracy.”

She continued: “There’s a law in the Senate right now called the ‘For the People Act’ and it can reverse these anti-voting laws and it can stop billionaires from being able to buy our elections.

“It even says that all voting machines need to be made here in the US. But it’s going to take a lot of pressure from us to get it to pass.”

“Let the politicians bicker and throw tantrums,” she concluded, “let’s just make sure they remember who they work for.”

A number of Hollywood films recently announced they were to move their productions away from Georgia following the passing of controversial new voting laws.

This year, new laws were set out in the state which mean all voters will require ID in order to vote, a move that many believe will disproportionately harm Black and ethnic minority voters.