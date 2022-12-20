Jennifer Lawrence on Bryan Singer: “I’ve seen emotional men”

Jennifer Lawrence has discussed “toxic masculinity” and nodded to her time working with Bryan Singer. The actor praised the working environment on her new film Causeway as part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s actresses’ roundtable, speaking of the film’s director Lila Neugebauer and the environment she created. Lawrence called Neugebauer one of “the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with,” adding: “It was incredible to not be around toxic masculinity. To get a little break from it.”

Advertisement “And it did always just make us laugh about how we ended up with, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional,’” Lawrence went on. “I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”