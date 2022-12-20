Jennifer Lawrence on Bryan Singer: “I’ve seen emotional men”

Jennifer Lawrence has discussed “toxic masculinity” and nodded to her time working with Bryan Singer.
The actor praised the working environment on her new film Causeway as part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s actresses’ roundtable, speaking of the film’s director Lila Neugebauer and the environment she created.
Lawrence called Neugebauer one of “the calmest, best decision-makers I’ve ever worked with,” adding: “It was incredible to not be around toxic masculinity. To get a little break from it.”
“And it did always just make us laugh about how we ended up with, ‘Women shouldn’t be in roles like this because we’re so emotional,’” Lawrence went on. “I mean, I’ve worked with Bryan Singer. I’ve seen emotional men. I’ve seen the biggest hissy fits thrown on set.”
Jennifer Lawrence worked with Singer throughout the X-Men franchise, in which the actor played Raven / Mystique from 2011’s X-Men: First Class onwards.
Singer was accused of sexual misconduct by four different men in 2019.
One of Singer’s accusers, Victor Valdovinos said he was working as an extra on the director’s 1998 film, Apt Pupil, when the director allegedly assaulted him in a locker room on the film set.
Two other men, known by the pseudonyms Eric and Andy, claim Singer had sex with them knowing that they were under 18 – the legal age of consent in California. The men claim that at the time, they were 15 and 15 respectively. A fourth man, known by the pseudonym Ben, claims he had oral sex with Singer when he “was either 17 or 18.”
In 2019, Singer agreed to pay $150,000 to settle another set of allegations that he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003.