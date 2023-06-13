Jennifer Lawrence gets revenge on school bully in new interview

Jennifer Lawrence has detailed how she once got revenge on a school bully.
The actor, who appears in new movie No Hard Feelings, was talking to E! News alongside her co-star Andrew Feldman, and asked whether they had ever been bullied.
“Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” she revealed, adding: “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?”
Revealing how she got her revenge on the bully, Lawrence added: “It’s fine, I spat on them and threw them in the trash.”
The star then went on to reveal how she was an “accidental bully” at school herself.
“I pantsed this kid named Tyler,” she revealed. “We were, like, pantsing people at a football game and I accidentally grabbed his underwear and he got really embarrassed.
“I feel really bad, I like sometimes Google him. Just to be like, ‘You all right?’”
In No Hard Feelings, Maddie, the character of 32-year-old Lawrence, is in need of cash and recruited by two parents to seduce their “unfuckable” 19-year-old son.
A synopsis for the film, which stars Andrew Barth Feldman as the son, reads: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. “To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”
The age gap has prompted criticism from some, with one viewer of the trailer writing: “First, I adore Jennifer Lawrence, so don’t start. But a thirty two year old woman getting compensated to “date” and “date hard” an eighteen year old boy?
“All with the okay of mom and dad. I wonder if it’d be just as “funny” if it was a 32 year old man and an 18 year old girl.”
Elsewhere, Lawrence has recently revealed that she was pressured to lose weight when she was cast in The Hunger Games.