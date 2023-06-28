Jennifer Lawrence says she still doesn’t totally understand ‘Mother!’

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that she still doesn’t totally understand Mother!, the 2017 Darren Aronofsky film she starred in.

The actress said joked in an interview that it she used educational resource CliffsNotes to decipher the psychological horror film written and directed by Aronofsky, whom she was in a relationship with during production.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked: “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film ‘Mother!’?”

Lawrence said: “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director so I had CliffsNotes. So…five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do.”

Cohen asked, “Fuck the director?” to which Lawrence quipped, “Yeah!”

In Aronofsky’s Biblical parable, Lawrence stars as an unnamed pregnant woman married to an unnamed, godlike man played by Javier Bardem. Several guests appear at their mansion, wrecking havoc on their lives and terrorising them psychologically.

At the time of the film’s release, Lawrence opened up about going to a “darker place than I’ve ever been in my life,” adding, “I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK.”

Elsewhere, Lawrence, who is promoting her new move No Hard Feelings, revealed recently how her audition for Twilight was rejected “immediately”.

The star auditioned for the role early on in her career before her break came on The Hunger Games a year later.

On a new episode of The Rewatchables podcast, Lawrence opened up about the audition for Twilight and losing out on the role. She said: “I auditioned for Twilight [and] they turned me down immediately. [Laughs] I didn’t even get a callback. But my life would’ve been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later.

“When you audition when you’re a run-of-the-mill actor… you just get five pages and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.’ When it came out, I was like, ‘Hot damn.’”

Meanwhile, a man who was at a screening of No Hard Feelings was shot and killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday (June 25).