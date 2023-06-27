Jennifer Lawrence reveals her ‘Twilight’ audition was rejected “immediately”

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has revealed how her audition for Twilight was rejected “immediately”.

Lawrence auditioned for the role early on in her career, before her break came on The Hunger Games a year later.

On a new episode of The Rewatchables podcast, Lawrence opened up about the audition for Twilight and losing out on the role.

She told the podcast: “I auditioned for Twilight [and] they turned me down immediately. [Laughs] I didn’t even get a callback. But my life would’ve been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later.

“When you audition when you’re a run-of-the-mill actor… you just get five pages and they’re like, ‘Act monkey.’ When it came out, I was like, ‘Hot damn.’”

Elsewhere, Lawrence has recently revealed that she was pressured to lose weight when she was cast in The Hunger Games.

The actor, who had her breakthrough role as Katniss Everdeen in the action film franchise, recalled that she was encouraged to slim down for the role during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors On Actors series.

“In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility,” Lawrence said. “Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children.

“And there were so many different opinions on what is this basically action figure for children going to look like? I remember the biggest conversation, of course, this was pre-MeToo and I’m a woman, so it was weight. How much weight are you going to lose?”