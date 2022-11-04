Jennifer Lawrence says she “got drunk and stoned” with ‘The Hunger Games’ co-stars

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that she got “drunk and stoned” with her co-stars during filming for The Hunger Games trilogy.

The actor said that she would often let off steam with Liam Hemsworth who played Gale Hawthorne, and Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), after the premieres of the movies, which first started in 2012.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” she told The New York Times before going to explain that the trio chose to wind down in this way because they were overwhelmed by the large crowds.

She added: “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore; I’m a mom!”

The movies, which were released annually up until 2015, were also an experience that Lawrence says she still looks back on fondly, even if they ended up bringing her more attention than she was used to.

Lawrence added: “Those movies were fantastic. The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me.”

The actor also spoke about the forthcoming prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, which is based on the prequel book of the same name by The Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins.

“That makes me feel old as mold,” she continued. “I remember being 21 and thinking, ‘My God, one day they’ll redo and remake them. But I’ll be so old by then! I’ll be dead!'”

In the same interview, she said she dropped out of playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in a project after watching Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal in The Dropout.

“I thought she was terrific,” Lawrence said about Seyfried’s performance. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

Lawrence also recently revealed that Adele told her not to star in 2016 film Passengers.