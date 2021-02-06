Jennifer Lawrence suffers injury on ‘Don’t Look Up’ set as stunt goes wrong

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly suffered an injury while filming her next movie, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

The film, which is being shot in Massachusetts, will also star Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and more.

Lawrence was on set and filming when a stunt explosion didn’t go as planned and sent shards of glass flying. The actor was struck in the face, near her eye, by a fragment during the overnight shoot. According to reports, though, she is expected to be OK after the accident.

The star will play astronomer Kate Dibiasky in Don’t Look Up, who attempts to warn the world that Earth is in danger of being hit and destroyed by an approaching asteroid.

The movie is being written and directed by The Big Short’s Adam McKay and is currently expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is also set to star in and produce the upcoming true-crime movie Mob Girl, which is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winner story. The film centres around Arlyne Brickman, the wife of a mob boss in New York who becomes an informant for the FBI.

Lawrence’s most recent release was X-Men: Dark Phoenix, in which she reprised her role of Raven. The film was critically panned, with NME writing in a two-star review: “Dark Phoenix is hell-bent on being the loudest and most jarring of death knells. Far from a triumphant goodbye, it is the weakest film of the entire series and one which goes out with the most indifferent of whimpers.

“If you’ve sat through 2006’s The Last Stand then you’ll know that this is no mean feat.”