Jennifer Lawrence’s team was hesitant about ‘No Hard Feelings’ nude scene

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that her team was hesitant about her nude scene in No Hard Feelings.

The recently released comedy sees Lawrence play a 32-year-old Uber driver in the Hamptons whose car is repossessed because she failed to pay her property taxes.

She ends up answering an ad on Craigslist posted by a wealthy couple (Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick), offering a car in return for a woman to date their socially awkward 19-year-old son (Andrew Barth Feldman) to prepare him for college life.

The R-rated movie features a number of raunchy moments, but one scene in particular sees Lawrence’s character, Maddie, fully naked on a beach.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’” Lawrence told Variety while promoting the film alongside Feldman. “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Feldman added: “Every situation that these characters end up in, you’re laughing your butt off. We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional.”

Lawrence immediately turned to Feldman and asked: “Even when I put my T-shirt over your head and motor-boated you? You felt safe?”

With deadpan delivery, Feldman responded: “I felt it was an exclusively sterile and professional environment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Feldman explained that the comedic chemistry with Lawrence was immediate. “On Day One, we were telling each other our deepest darkest secrets and it only got deeper from there,” he said.

Last month, Lawrence revealed that she “violently threw up” after taking part in the Hot Ones spicy chicken wing challenge.

The actor appeared on the First We Feast show towards the end of June, where she was reduced to tears after she ate 10 chicken wings covered in increasingly spicy hot sauces.